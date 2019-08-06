Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 11:52am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is doing well, but the stock is doing badly. He added that it would be a steal under $20.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is a well-run risk management insurance brokerage, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is great.

Cramer wouldn't buy Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG). He believes the fossil fuel stocks are for sale.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is in a very good situation, said Cramer. He has faith in Barry Sternlicht.

Every oil company is collapsing so the 6.3% yield in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) won't protect the shareholders, said Cramer.

It wouldn't be a bad move to start position in Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) at its current price, thinks Cramer.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) can pay its dividend, said Cramer. He doesn't like the fossil fuel stocks, but he thinks that dividend is safe in Phillips 66.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported a great quarter, thinks Cramer. He added that people are scared of big dollar stocks.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

