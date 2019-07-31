Market Overview

Amgen, Alphabet And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 31

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 5:07pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is the best stock in the energy sector right now. He expects it to trade higher.

Jim Lebenthal likes Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He thinks it's ready to break out on the upside and reach a new all-time high.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Pete Najarian believes Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is an inexpensive stock. He is a buyer.

