Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM), instead of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM).
Cramer would buy Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR).
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has got a great footprint, but the problem is the Fed was not going the right way, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.
Cramer is a growth buyer and he doesn't see growth opportunity in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), even with the acquisition.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has some decent growth, said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he thinks it's making a comeback.
DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) doesn't have growth and that is what Cramer is looking for. He would buy IBM (NYSE: IBM) instead.
