On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM), instead of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM).

Cramer would buy Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR).

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has got a great footprint, but the problem is the Fed was not going the right way, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer is a growth buyer and he doesn't see growth opportunity in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), even with the acquisition.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has some decent growth, said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he thinks it's making a comeback.

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) doesn't have growth and that is what Cramer is looking for. He would buy IBM (NYSE: IBM) instead.