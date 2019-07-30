Market Overview

Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 11:48am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM), instead of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM).

Cramer would buy Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR).

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has got a great footprint, but the problem is the Fed was not going the right way, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer is a growth buyer and he doesn't see growth opportunity in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), even with the acquisition.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has some decent growth, said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he thinks it's making a comeback.

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) doesn't have growth and that is what Cramer is looking for. He would buy IBM (NYSE: IBM) instead.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

