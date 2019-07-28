On CNBC's "Last Chance Trade," CFRA strategist, Lindsey Bell said she sees value in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW). She likes the market leadership the company has and its ability to grow its brokerage account business and its fee business.

Around 60% of company's revenue comes from net interest income, but Bell is not concerned about the potential negative impact of rate cuts on the stock price, because she thinks that this issue is already priced in. She sees a potential 20% upside for the stock.

On previous appearances on the show, Bell was bullish on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) and her picks had mixed results. Lyft traded flat, Uber dropped around 4%, while Tiffany gained 2%. Bell still likes these stocks and she sees them as long-term picks.