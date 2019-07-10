E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to expand its footprint with new sectors and opportunities, but CNBC's Jim Cramer said there are four companies in niche segments that can "win" despite the Seattle company's dominance.

What Happened

The retail sector includes a handful of "smaller operators" that can hold their own against Amazon but also have a stock chart that suggests "more room to run," Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show Tuesday.

Etsy

First on the list is an e-commerce marketplace for unique and creative goods: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY). The company announced a new free shipping program Tuesday — news that lifted the stock by more than 4%.

The chart shows four months of "consolidating" activity, and the free shipping initiative could serve as a "coiled spring" to lift the stock back up, Cramer said.

Lululemon

Moving on to the apparel space, Cramer cited chart expert RealMoney.com's Tim Collins, who said Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)'s stock traded above $190 last month but can "pole vault over $200."

The maker of athleisurewear most recently showed 14% same-store sales growth in its earnings report.

Pinterest

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is not a core retailer, but is nevertheless a platform used by shoppers to browse items to buy.

Citing Collins again, Cramer said Pinterest's stock shows momentum potential to climb above $28.50, at which point he said it may be "smooth sailing" to the $30 level.

Stitch Fix

The personal styling subscription service company Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) has been a difficult stock to own, especially after falling 4% Tuesday, Cramer said. But the stock's chart shows a floor support at $29, and if it breaks through a key resistance level of $32, it could test the $40 level, he said.

Photo courtesy of Pinterest.