Boeing, Ford And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 13
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) as a buy.
Jon Najarian noticed a strong call options activity in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL).
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).
Stephen Weiss thinks Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a buy.
Joe Terranova likes Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).
