Boeing, Ford And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 13

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) as a buy.

Jon Najarian noticed a strong call options activity in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL).

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).

Stephen Weiss thinks Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a buy.

Joe Terranova likes Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Kourtney Gibson Stephen WeissMedia

