Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On TherapeuticsMD, Rite Aid And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2019 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) very much. He believes the stock is undervalued and he sees it as a long-time hold.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a sell, thinks Cramer.

Cramer would cut losses in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD).

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) is the only one in the sector Cramer is recommending.

Cramer is a seller of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD).

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) has moved up a lot, but it is a great story, said Cramer.

Cramer would stay away from California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT). He doesn't want anything to do with California and regulation whatsoever.

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) is a nice spec, said Cramer. Dermatology is an okay business, not great, thinks Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning Round

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

