This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look at a financial giant that stands out in an out-of-favor sector.

Other featured articles examine tech giants under scrutiny and the case for infrastructure stocks.

Also: the prospects for a recent IPO and a struggling specialty retailer.

"JPMorgan Is a Solid Bet Under Jamie Dimon" by Andrew Bary shows why Warren Buffett loves JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) stock and investors should too. See why Barron's calls it the best-run U.S. bank in an out-of-favor sector.

In "Breaking Down Big Tech's Antitrust Regulation Risk," Tae Kim points out that tech shares sold off sharply on reports of potential antitrust investigations into the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Time to panic?

Lawrence Strauss' "Why Dividend Investors Should Buy Infrastructure Stocks" makes a case for infrastructure firms like American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) and Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) to increase their dividends by 5 percent or more.

Despite positive analyst sentiment and a surge that has the shares finally back at the IPO price, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is still a long way away from profitability, according to "Uber Stock Is Back. Don't Let It Take You for a Ride" by Connor Smith.

In Eric Savitz's "GameStop Has Become the Poster Child for Retail Woes and Tech Disruption," see why the problems at GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) go well beyond being a brick-and-mortar retailer in the age of Amazon.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Preparing for lower interest rates

How the 2020 campaign is already shaping the stock market

How to argue about the economy and always be right

Why there aren't more women advisors

What's next for the marijuana market

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

