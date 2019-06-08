Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Barron's Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2019 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Barron's Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look at a financial giant that stands out in an out-of-favor sector.

Other featured articles examine tech giants under scrutiny and the case for infrastructure stocks.

Also: the prospects for a recent IPO and a struggling specialty retailer.

"JPMorgan Is a Solid Bet Under Jamie Dimon" by Andrew Bary shows why Warren Buffett loves JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) stock and investors should too. See why Barron's calls it the best-run U.S. bank in an out-of-favor sector.

In "Breaking Down Big Tech's Antitrust Regulation Risk," Tae Kim points out that tech shares sold off sharply on reports of potential antitrust investigations into the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Time to panic?

Lawrence Strauss' "Why Dividend Investors Should Buy Infrastructure Stocks" makes a case for infrastructure firms like American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) and Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) to increase their dividends by 5 percent or more.

Despite positive analyst sentiment and a surge that has the shares finally back at the IPO price, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is still a long way away from profitability, according to "Uber Stock Is Back. Don't Let It Take You for a Ride" by Connor Smith.

In Eric Savitz's "GameStop Has Become the Poster Child for Retail Woes and Tech Disruption," see why the problems at GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) go well beyond being a brick-and-mortar retailer in the age of Amazon.

Also in this week's Barron's:

  • Preparing for lower interest rates
  • How the 2020 campaign is already shaping the stock market
  • How to argue about the economy and always be right
  • Why there aren't more women advisors
  • What's next for the marijuana market

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Posted-In: Barron'sMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AMT)

FedEx's Express Unit Ends Relationship With Amazon
Analyst Likes Google After More Details From Stadia
FedEx Express Drops Amazon, Focuses On 'Broader E-Commerce Market'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019
Railroads Discuss Hedging Against Market Uncertainty
FreightTech Thursday: Dirty Data And Amazon Drone Delivery
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GameStop, McDonald's, Tesla, Tilray And More