On CNBC's "Fast Money," Guy Adami said people are selling Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) because of valuation. He explained that investors feel that a forward earnings ratio of 29 is too rich for the current environment. Adami thinks the business model makes sense and he is more inclined to be long the stock than to short it.

Karen Finerman believes Costco is a great company. She doesn't own the stock, but she thinks it's not trading at a crazy price.

See Also: Costco Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 5.5%

Brian Kelly doesn't want to own Costco in the current environment.

Dan Nathan thinks the stock could trade lower in case of comparable store sales miss. He added that the membership renewal is also very important.