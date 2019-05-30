Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Anadarko, Micron And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said it's time to move on from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC). He sold it for his charitable trust.

A big analyst meeting is coming for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and the CEO has to explain how is he going to cut down debt, said Cramer. He added that if he does that, people are going to buy the stock.

Cramer would buy Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) at $90.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is a great spec, said Cramer. He said it has great technology and it would not shock him if somebody buys the company.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has come under severe selling pressure, but Cramer would buy it.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has $3 downside risk and $10 of upside potential, said Cramer. He thinks it's going to drop $3 first.

Cramer loves what Starboard is doing with Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

