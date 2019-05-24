Market Overview

Fast Money Halftime Report Picks For May 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2019
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Shannon Saccocia recommended Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) as a buy.

Meghan Shue likes SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: XAR) and said it should be a part of investors' protectionist trade books, where they can hide out.

Rob Sechan is a buyer of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLC). He revealed that he added to his long position.

Jon Najarian noticed options activity in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) and said he wants to buy the stock.

Josh Brown thinks that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) should be bought.

 

