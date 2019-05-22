Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Nektar, L Brands And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2019 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is pretty good, but it's a total spec on oncology and pain. He would rather buy Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS).

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has finally started to move, said Cramer. He added that it yields 5 percent and the dividend is going to increase. He thinks the stock is all right, but he doesn't like fossil fuels.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is not so great, said Cramer

He is not a buyer of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) because he doesn't like fossil fuels, but he thinks McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is one of the greatest stocks of our time.

Cramer is not a buyer of L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB).

He also doesn't want to buy Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) because the gaming is not his thing.

