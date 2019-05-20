Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Arena Pharmaceuticals, Yext And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 7:54am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) is a speculative stock, but he likes it.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) had an amazing quarter, said Cramer. He added that it's inexpensive and he wants to buy it.

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) is a buy, said Cramer.

Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is too volatile for Cramer and he would rather own Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Cramer doesn't like Chemours Co (NYSE: CC). He explained that it's commodity oriented and it's not for him.

