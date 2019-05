Alibaba, Twitter And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS).

Joe Terranova said he bought Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES).

Jon Najarian bought Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) during the show.

Pete Najarian likes Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

Quint Tatro is a buyer of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).