Jim Cramer Weighs In On Zebra Technologies, Exelixis And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is a fast-growing company and he is sticking by it because barcode technology is the way of the future.

Cramer is not a buyer of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM). He sees its high dividend yield as a red flag.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is a good spec, said Cramer. He added that the company does kidney cancer, which is very hard to solve, but if it does break through it, it's going to be incredible.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) had a remarkable run and it is one of the highest-valued stocks in the world, said Cramer. He is not worried about it, but he wants to see if anybody downgrades it on Monday or Tuesday.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has moved a lot, so it is vulnerable, said Cramer. He decided to reduce his long position in the stock for ActionAlertsPlus.com.

Cramer is not in favor of any of the solar plays right now, so he is not a buyer of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN).