Gabelli And Cooperman On Herc Holdings, Largo Resources

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli said the infrastructure play is coming. He hopes Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) will get its margins up and continue to share rentals. He wants to own the stock. Gabelli thinks the U.S. is going to get a big infrastructure deal.

Leon Cooperman still owns Largo Resources Ltd (OTC: LGORF) and hasn't sold a share. He thinks the company is going to be a significant buyer of its own paper and he finds the stock attractive.