Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Gabelli And Cooperman On Herc Holdings, Largo Resources

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli said the infrastructure play is coming. He hopes Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) will get its margins up and continue to share rentals. He wants to own the stock. Gabelli thinks the U.S. is going to get a big infrastructure deal.

Leon Cooperman still owns Largo Resources Ltd (OTC: LGORF) and hasn't sold a share. He thinks the company is going to be a significant buyer of its own paper and he finds the stock attractive.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Leon Cooperman Mario GabelliMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGORF + HRI)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pier 1 Imports Falls On Downbeat Q4 Results; Mustang Bio Shares Climb
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How These Athletes Are Using Cannabis For Training, Recovery