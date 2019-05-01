Market Overview

Disney, EOG Resources, United Rentals: 'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Record Rally Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2019 7:45am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour said EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) are trading very cheap relative to the crude oil price. He added that the energy sector has underperformed and its short interest is near a record high, but the fundamentals have gotten a lot better.

Guy Adami believes Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has to crush numbers on May 6, otherwise the stock is trading at 21 times next year's earnings, which he thinks is expensive.

Karen Finerman likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI).

