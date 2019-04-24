Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Canopy Growth, EA, Johnson & Johnson And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) in the auto dealerships space, but he will take a closer look at CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG).

Instead of Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG), Cramer would rather buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD).

Cramer is a buyer of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN). He thinks that it still owns the market.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has earnings and fundamentals and it will prevail, said Cramer. His charitable trust owns it.

The gaming sector is a battleground, said Cramer. He doesn't want to be in a battleground and he doesn't want to buy Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE: EA).

Cramer is not recommending the pipeline stocks and he is not a buyer of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC).

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is a growth utility and Cramer likes it.

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is good, said Cramer. He likes Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) more.

Cramer likes KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE: KKR).

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has just had a big spike so Cramer would buy some now and add to the position after a pullback.