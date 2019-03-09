This weekend's Barron's looks at the one airline Warren Buffett ought to buy.

"Strong Tailwinds Can Drive Delta Stock Higher" by Andrew Bary makes the case that if Warren Buffett wants to acquire an airline, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is the one he should buy. See why shares of the best-managed airline in the United States trade so cheaply.

In "Intel Is Finally Getting New Blood and That's Good News for Investors," Tae Kim shows how, after new Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Bob Swan acknowledged its recent execution issues, two prominent hires are poised to help turn things around.

Jack Hough's "Offshore Oil Drillers Are in a Deep Slump. That Could Mean It's Time to Buy" suggests that though offshore drilling has fallen into a long slump, a turnaround at the likes of Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) could have a big payoff for contrarian investors.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock took a hit last month when it offered a disappointing sales forecast, according to "Applied Materials and 3 Other Stocks That Hiked Their Dividends This Week" by Lawrence C. Strauss. However, investors got some encouraging news in the form of a 5-percent dividend increase.

In Al Root's "How DowDuPont's Split Speaks to the Zeitgeist," see why Barron's says conglomerates are out and spin-offs are in. Does the three-part DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) deal confirm the wisdom of Wall Street's thinking by boosting shareholder value?

