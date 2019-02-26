Jim Cramer Weighs In On Foot Locker, Cisco And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would take a pass on Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB). He is not a buyer because he doesn't see a recovery in Europe yet.

Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ: TRMB) is good and it continues to impress, said Cramer.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is a good company and it's getting bought up by people, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to sit on his hands.

Cramer likes Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), but he likes Nike (NYSE: NKE) even more.

Cramer would hold on to Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), because the CEO, Chuck Robbins, is building a long-term winner.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) should be doing much better, said Cramer. He was disappointed with the report.