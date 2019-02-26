Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Foot Locker, Cisco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2019 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Related DB
Report: Deutsche Bank Feared Trump Would Default On Loans
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Related TRMB
Infrastructure Business Segment Leads Trimble Revenue
Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would take a pass on Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB). He is not a buyer because he doesn't see a recovery in Europe yet.

Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ: TRMB) is good and it continues to impress, said Cramer.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is a good company and it's getting bought up by people, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to sit on his hands.

Cramer likes Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), but he likes Nike (NYSE: NKE) even more.

Cramer would hold on to Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), because the CEO, Chuck Robbins, is building a long-term winner.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) should be doing much better, said Cramer. He was disappointed with the report.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + CVS)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: CBS, CVS, Fitbit, Kraft Heinz, Walmart And More
Barron's On: The New Cold War in Tech
How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
CVS Plunges On Earnings, And This Chart Says The Pain Has Just Begun
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Kandi Technologies Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday