Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Six Flags, Zynga And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been a bad stock for a long time, but now it has become an up stock. He sees it as a speculative stock.

Cramer likes Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) and the payment space.

There are too many virtual banking solutions and Cramer wants to do more work before he recommends Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO).

Cramer doesn't like the numbers Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) reported. He thinks the quarter was suboptimal and he believes maybe there were some ill-advised views about the company.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has been heavily shorted and the bears go against it when it goes up, said Cramer. He believes in it, but he admits that it is hard.