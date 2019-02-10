This weekend's Barron's cover story reveals the latest ranking of the most sustainable U.S. companies.

Other featured articles discuss whether a new wave of financial mergers is coming and stocks that are bucking the earnings trend.

Also, the prospects for a railroad equipment maker and a sector that is fertile for income investors.

"The 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies" by Leslie P. Norton shows why Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) top this year's list.

In "Time to Board the Wabtec Special," Lawrence C. Strauss makes the case that battered Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) shares look alluring, despite worries about a big merger.

Robert Teitelman's "BB&T and SunTrust: Buy the Deal but Don't Fall for the Trend" asks whether the BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) and SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) deal will spark further financial mergers.

Barron's looks at a sector can be fertile for income investors, as Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and others return capital to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends, according to "4 Health-Care Stocks With Yields Above 2%" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Jack Hough's "3 Stocks Bucking the Earnings Slowdown," see how Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and two other companies stand out now by doing more than simply beating earnings estimates.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The most sustainable international companies

The legacy of Bond King Bill Gross

Why Washington should stop bashing billionaires

How millennials could restore American prosperity

Whether the stock market is ready for a stronger dollar

How to fix the ETF industry's biggest problem

