Jim Cramer Weighs In On Boeing, Tyson Foods And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has recharged and it's on its way to a multi-year move again.
Cramer is not willing to recommend Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR). The whole group is really hard to own.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is one of the few regional banks that Cramer feels good about. He added that its business is very strong.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is going to report earnings Thursday and Cramer wants to wait and see the results before making a decision on the stock.
Cramer is a buyer of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH).
LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) is too dangerous, said Cramer. He is not a fan and he doesn't want to buy the stock.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.