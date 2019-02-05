Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Boeing, Tyson Foods And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2019 7:32am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has recharged and it's on its way to a multi-year move again.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR). The whole group is really hard to own.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is one of the few regional banks that Cramer feels good about. He added that its business is very strong.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is going to report earnings Thursday and Cramer wants to wait and see the results before making a decision on the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH).

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) is too dangerous, said Cramer. He is not a fan and he doesn't want to buy the stock.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

