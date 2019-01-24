Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PG&E, Tenneco And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would stay away from PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG).

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a total dice roll, thinks Cramer. He is not recommending Chinese stocks.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is terrific, said Cramer, but he prefers Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Cramer likes Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). He would buy some ahead of the earnings and then he would wait to see what happens. He added that China is not that important for the company.

Cramer doesn't want to invest in the auto parts industry, even in a good stock like Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN).