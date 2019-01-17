Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Relic CEO Talks 'Fortnite,' Importance Of Real-Time Data

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
New Relic CEO Talks 'Fortnite,' Importance Of Real-Time Data
Related NEWR
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Investors seeking exposure to the cloud sector have many options, but CNBC's Jim Cramer said software analytics company New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) is a "cloud prince" that provides a vital service by tracking how customers interact with businesses in real time. 

What Happened

One of New Relic's high-profile clients is "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, New Relic CEO and founder Lew Cirne told CNBC's Jim Cramer Wednesday.

Epic Games relies on New Relic's platform to "see everything in real time," which is essential for the video game maker's team to run the game 24/7, he said. A common misconception among investors is that New Relic is in direct competition to win clients like Epic Games against much larger cloud players like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Cirne said. 

"There are different companies that do different things in and around observing what is going on in the space" he said. "We are the application-centric company."

Why It's Important

New Relic is much more than just a provider of analytics that help a company maintain a consistent product, Cirne said. 

The company offers the "visibility that gives [a company] confidence to move faster and scale," the executive said. The company also helps clients deliver business results to satisfy investors, he sai. 

"If your site is slower on Cyber Monday — forget it, you are going to miss your quarter," he said. "You may never recover from that because you also have a brand hit."

What's Next

New Relic will continue targeting any company anywhere in the world that has systems which "need to perform well and scale well," Cirne told Cramer. 

"Those are the systems that need Relic." 

Related Links:

Constellation Brands CEO Defends Stock, Tells Cramer Sell-Off Was 'Total Overreaction'

Cramer Calls Goldman Sachs A Standout, Bank Of America The 'Amazon Of Bank Stocks'

Screenshot courtesy of Epic Games. 

Posted-In: CNBC Epic Games Fortnite Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MSFT)

Upcoming Earnings: Video Streaming Giant Netflix To Report After The Bell Thursday
Morgan Stanley: Paypal Is Dominating Bitcoin, Other Digital Wallets
Today's Pickup: A Supreme Court Verdict That Could Shrink Margins Of Uber And Lyft
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
May's Brexit Plan Defeated: Here Are The Markets' Winners & Losers
Cramer Calls Goldman Sachs A Standout, Bank Of America The 'Amazon Of Bank Stocks'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NEWR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

An Alternative To The Usual Alternatively-Weighted ETF