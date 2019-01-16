Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Exxon, Nike And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 7:49am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that instead of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM), he would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD).

Cramer would stay away from U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA). He thinks crude oil is stuck at this price level.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) is only a spec, said Cramer.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) is pricing in a dividend cut, said Cramer. He likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) better.

Cramer would buy Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) when its yield reaches 5 percent.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and the Red Hat deal.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has finally gotten cheap, said Cramer. He added it has never been wrong to buy it at 4.5 percent dividend yield.

Cramer would not buy Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD). He thinks it's a house of pain.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is doing incredibly well and there's been no real Chinese resistance, said Cramer. He would continue to buy the stock.

