Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Exxon, Nike And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that instead of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM), he would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD).
Cramer would stay away from U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA). He thinks crude oil is stuck at this price level.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) is only a spec, said Cramer.
Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) is pricing in a dividend cut, said Cramer. He likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) better.
Cramer would buy Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) when its yield reaches 5 percent.
IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and the Red Hat deal.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has finally gotten cheap, said Cramer. He added it has never been wrong to buy it at 4.5 percent dividend yield.
Cramer would not buy Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD). He thinks it's a house of pain.
Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is doing incredibly well and there's been no real Chinese resistance, said Cramer. He would continue to buy the stock.
