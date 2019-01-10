Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Qorvo, Zynga, IQIYI

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 6:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders were active in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO). They were buying the May 80 calls as over 3,000 contracts were traded.

He has also noticed unusual activity in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA). Traders were buying the June 4.50 calls in the name. Najarian likes both Qorvo and Zynga. He has a long position in these names and is planning to stay long for 60 days.

Pete Najarian noticed a high options volume in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ). Almost 9,000 contracts of the February 20 calls were traded on Thursday. He decided to follow the trade.

