Jim Cramer Weighs In On AutoZone, Chevron, Turtle Beach And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) has come down a lot and it looks all right now.

Cramer doesn't mind Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), but BP plc (NYSE: BP) announced a billion-barrel find. He also likes BP's dividend yield of 6 percent.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) is a terrific buy, said Cramer. He would buy it at its current price.

Instead of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Cramer would buy Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB).

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) has been a fabulous stock for multiple years, said Cramer. He added that it had its ups and downs, but he likes it.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) has got the best buyback of any company, said Cramer. He sees the current price as a great level to buy.

Cramer likes Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) because it's not levered to China.