Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kraft Heinz, Medtronic, Transocean And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is one of the great stocks, but he needs to do some more work before he recommends it.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is a giant short squeeze, said Cramer. The stock is not his favorite because he doesn't understand how the company makes a lot of money.

Cramer would hold on to Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG). In case the stock jumps 20 to 25 percent, he would exit the position.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has no mojo, said Cramer. If it jumps to $50, he would sell it.

Instead of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY), Cramer would rather own Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC).