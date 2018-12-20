Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cyberark, Ford, Teva And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) because safety against cyber-terror never takes a vacation.
Cramer would sell Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) because of its debt. He thinks debt ism't king in this environment.
Cramer is not a buyer of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He doesn't want to reach for a 7 percent yield.
Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) has a 20 percent yield and Cramer sees that as a red flag. He doesn't want to buy it.
