Jim Cramer Weighs In On Bank Of America, Children's Place And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2018 7:44am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is in the bear market and it's probably not done going lower. He added that it's a good company and the quarter wasn't that bad.

Cramer would be careful with Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY).

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) in't done going down, said Cramer. He explained that it doesn't yield enough and he doesn't want to own it.

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is an inexpensive stock and a great brand name stock, said Cramer. It would be trading higher if it wasn't in the bear market.

The airlines are in the bear market mode, said Cramer. He thinks Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is fine, but it's not going higher right now.

Cramer advised his viewer to buy more Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) if it drops to $20.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

