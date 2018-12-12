Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Electronic Arts, Zillow And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2018 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he's not a fan of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG). He explained that the company has to accept the fact that some of the business is slowing and it has to reconfigure.

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) is a pure growth stock and if you sell it now you might regret it, said Cramer. He would hold a long position.

Instead of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY), Cramer would rather own Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) currently yields 3.3 percent, said Cramer. When the yield reaches 4 percent, he would buy some.

Cramer doesn't want to recommend Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) as a buy, because he likes better Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Posted-In: CNBC.com Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

