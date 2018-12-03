Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Netflix, Kraft Heinz And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he isn't a fan of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) because the content isn't as compelling as it once was. He sees it as a good story, but not as a great story.

Cramer is willing to recommend Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), but he thinks it as a very speculative stock.

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is a buying opportunity, said Cramer. He liked its earnings results.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has no growth, said Cramer.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) had a horrible quarter, said Cramer. He isn't a buyer of the stock.

Cramer thinks LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) represents a good value with a 4 percent yield. He added that he prefers DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).