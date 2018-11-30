Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pro: Why Apple's Stock Is Undervalued

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2018 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Pro: Why Apple's Stock Is Undervalued
Related AAPL
November Markets: Stocks Plunge On Oil, China-U.S. Tensions, Then Rebound
Heading South: G20 Meeting In Argentina Puts China Trade Squarely in Focus
My Growth And Dividend Portfolio: What I'm Going To Add In December (Seeking Alpha)

With the stock down more than 15 percent over the past month alone, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could be seen as being in a "period of undervaluation," ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood told Bloomberg TV.

What Happened

Wall Street analysts are wrongly focusing their attention on how many iPhones Apple is able to sell and their corresponding average selling prices, Wood said during an interview on "Bloomberg Technology." The Street's simplistic approach to Apple's stock overlooks the company's Services businesses — which continue to expand beyond the App Store and into new ventures like health care and augmented reality, she said. 

As a services-focused company, Apple's stock warrants a higher multiple compared to where the Street is pricing Cupertino as a hardware company, Wood said. 

Movement From China

The ongoing Sino-American trade dispute may be shifting positively, as a lot of action is happening "behind the scenes," Wood said. China's government is busy cutting taxes and import duties to address the weakening economy, she said.

The eventual outcome of the U.S. and China trade dispute could result in "lower tariffs across the world," which will be a "very positive result long-term," in Wood's view. 

A failure to reach any agreement could result in temporary sanctions, she said. But they will be temporary, as elected politicians typically face a losing battle when trying to impose new taxes on products that are adored by consumers, the CEO said. 

"These are products that delight the consumer and these are the people politicians want to make happy." 

Related Links:

Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of The G20 Summit

3 Reasons To Love Apple Right Now: iPhone, Services, Wearables

Photo by Daniel Lu/Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: App Store Apple Services Bloomberg Bloomberg Technology Cathie Wood China tariffsMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

November Markets: Stocks Plunge On Oil, China-U.S. Tensions, Then Rebound
Heading South: G20 Meeting In Argentina Puts China Trade Squarely in Focus
This Day In Market History: Exxon-Mobil Merger Creates Largest Company In The World
Another Apple Analyst Warns Of Soft iPhone, Overall Smartphone Demand
Qualcomm Is Close To Resolving Yearlong Apple Dispute, CEO Tells Cramer
Powell Pop: After Sharp Rally On Fed Speech, Nerves Still Seem Frayed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Ambarella Climbs Following Upbeat Earnings; Vivint Solar Shares Slide