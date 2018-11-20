Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lululemon, Tyson Foods And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2018 8:05am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would sell Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) because it had a bad quarter.

Instead of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), Cramer would rather buy BP plc (NYSE: BP).

Cramer doesn't want to sell Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), but everything with high multiple is being sold.

Talend SA ADR (NASDAQ: TLND) and similar software stocks are getting crushed, said Cramer.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) has a good yield and a good balance sheet, said Cramer. His charitable trust owns it and he thinks that crude oil has more upside.

Cramer is a buyer of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

