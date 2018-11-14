Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Dropbox, Teva And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2018 7:46am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would stay away from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM). He doesn't see any edge that could make him money in the stock.

Cramer prefers Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) over Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR (NYSE: TEVA).

Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) is going to be a powerhouse, says Cramer. He loves the industrial gas industry and he would buy the weakness.

Cramer is a buyer of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX). He likes the story and he thinks the last report was great.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is one of the key positions for Cramer's charitable fund. He advised his viewers to own the stock.

Cramer is not a buyer of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ).

