Jim Cramer Weighs In On Biogen, Colgate-Palmolive And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) management, but he doesn't like the hype around the new Alzheimer drug.

People don't want to own Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) because the interest rates are going higher, said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he thinks it's safe.

Cramer thinks Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) should not be trading this low with 3 percent yield.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) didn't have a good quarter, but Cramer likes it and he is willing to buy it when its yield reaches 3.5 percent.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) went down because crude oil traded lower, said Cramer. He likes the CEO and the work he has done.

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) missed the quarter and Cramer wouldn't buy it.

Cramer likes Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) and he thinks the CEO has done a very good job.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is inexpensive, thinks Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) is too controversial for Cramer. He is not willing to recommend it.