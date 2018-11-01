Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Costco, Align Technology And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2018 7:03am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he has historically liked Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI), but he wants to wait for the earnings report before he makes his decision on the stock.

Cramer thinks it's all right to buy a little Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST).

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) had a good quarter, said Cramer. He liked the numbers.

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) was trading lower after hours and Cramer sees that as an opportunity to buy.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) didn't report a good quarter, said Cramer. He added that he is concerned about competition.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

