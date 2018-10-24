Two popular vehicles manufactured by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) were removed from Consumer Reports' recommended list Wednesday.

The publication's annual reliability survey compiles data from more than 500,000 test subjects who specify problems they've experienced with their vehicles in the prior 12 months, including factors such as suspenson, electrical system and paint.

What Happened

Tesla's Model S and Honda's Odyssey were removed from the list this year.

The Model S lost its place due to suspension problems, according to Consumer Reports.

“The Tesla Model S appears very similar to the car that launched six years ago, but Tesla has made many significant changes,” Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said in a Wednesday story. “Just as we’ve seen with other manufacturers, major changes and updates often cause reliability to slide. It can take a year or two for automakers to work out kinks with new technology.”

While the vehicle performs well in regards to the publication’s road test score, the Model S was lowered solely based on reports from owners.

A Tesla spokeswoman said some Model S owners experienced suspension issues, mostly in 2017, and said the problem stemmed from a supplier and has been addressed by the automaker.

Some owners received a false service alert this year related to the suspension that was corrected with a software update, the spokeswoman told Consumer Reports.

The Honda Odyssey has lower-than-average reliability, according to the study.

“Member-reported problems were electronic glitches that led to multiple warning lights when there wasn’t a problem, a faulty cabin temperature sensor and the trunk failing to open.”

Honda had issued several bulletins outlining these problems, according to Consumer Reports.

Why It’s Important

With the price of cars increasing each year, most consumers are looking for the most reliable and safest option that will withstand a three-year lease or a decadelong lifespan.

Tesla shares were trading up 0.55 percent at $295.77 at the time of publication Wednesday, while Honda shares were down 3.27 percent at $26.29.

Related Links:

Tesla's Cheapest Model S To Be Discontinued

GM's Cruise, Honda Team Up On Autonomous Vehicle Development

Photo courtesy of Tesla.