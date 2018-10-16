Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Cisco, Microsoft And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 7:25am   Comments
Microsoft Is A Buy Despite The Big Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/15/18)
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) can still be bought, but only a half of a position.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is going to be stuck until it buys Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL), said Cramer. He added that if that happens, it's going to jump 15 points. Otherwise, it has 5 points of downside.

Cramer would buy Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) because it holds up better than almost any stock in this market.

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) should not be sold, thinks Cramer. He said the president mentioned it in the "60 Minutes" interview.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) had a very good quarter, said Cramer. He added it could end up in the group of the tech stocks that are going to sell-off, despite the good results.

Cramer would buy Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) ahead of earnings. He thinks the stock is too low.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

