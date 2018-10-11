Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Caterpillar And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he's a buyer of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG).

If things keep heating up with China, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is going to trade lower, said Cramer. He added it's a good company, but he doesn't see an edge at the moment.

Cramer likes FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). He explained its business is connected with North Korea, Russia and China.

A lot of people are concerned about a head and shoulders pattern in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX), but Cramer thinks the stock is fine. He is a buyer and if he had to buy 100 shares, he would buy 25 on Thursday.

Cramer thinks Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) is a speculative stock. There are many high-quality names that traded lower on Wednesday so he would rather buy them.

Cramer is not recommending stocks from China because of the trading war. He is not a buyer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).