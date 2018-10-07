This weekend's Barron's shows why a longstanding American financial services company still has a long way to go.

Other featured articles look at who is benefiting from the data center gold rush and a down-and-out bookseller that may have untapped potential.

Also, the prospects for big credit card companies and an offshore driller.

"Western Union Has a Long Way to Go to Challenge PayPal" by Ben Walsh offers a look at why, even though its core payments operation has remained solid,The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has much to do in building a digital business that could challenge rival Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Jack Hough's "Data-Center Gold Rush Boosts Eaton and Terex" points out that internet giants are plowing billions of dollars into data centers every year, with no end in sight. See how companies such as Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) and Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) are profiting from the cloud tailwind.

In "Why Barnes & Noble Has Untapped Potential," Andrew Bary examines why shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) jumped 20 percent after the bookstore chain put itself up for sale, yet its stock still looks cheap. Discover how even more value could be unlocked from its stores.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) occupy a unique space somewhere between the financial heavyweights and the big tech firms, according to "Mastercard's Stock Pulls Ahead of Visa's" by Emily Bary. Find out why Barron's thinks that, after trading mostly in lockstep for more than half a century, things are changing.

See also: What Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Confirmation Would Mean For The Stock Market

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "How to Protect Your Portfolio From Rising Rates," discover some strategies for staying ahead of steadily rising interest rates as laid out by two longtime fixed-income fund managers. Also check out what part General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) could have to play for income investors.

"Transocean's Storm-Tossed Stock Can Ride Gains in Oil, Stronger Economy" by Ben Levisohn suggests that while Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) stock has been where money goes to die since it topped out in 2008, shares of this offshore driller might be ready to come back to life.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The latest Barron's Mutual Fund Quarterly

Why China is growing more belligerent

A test case for California's push to add women to boards

How the latest wage boost is a sign of things to come

Why executives are selling at a record clip as companies buy back stock

Whether gold is close to a bottom

Shorting volatility for fun and profit

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.