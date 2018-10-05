Costco, Kohl's, Exxon And XLE: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades For October 4

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova suggested Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is a buy.

Josh Brown is a buyer of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE). He thinks the energy large caps could be a combination of safety and growth.

Pete Najarian agrees with Brown. He has a long position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and he likes the sector. He also likes the retail space and he wants to buy Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS).