Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On PayPal, Cypress Semi, Proofpoint And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he's still not ready to call a bottom in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).

Cramer thinks the price is right to pull the trigger and buy Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT).

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is not the place to be and Cramer would sell it. He doesn't like the dental business.

Cramer would not buy Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX).

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been a great long-term winner, said Cramer. He wouldn't sell it. He added that Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is expensive but it's good.

Cramer thinks Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) and other enterprise cloud stocks should trade lower. He would buy the pullback.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is a buy at $14.