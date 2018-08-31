Lululemon, Paypal, PVH: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 31
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Dan Nathan said he wouldn't buy Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) because he thinks it's going to be possible to buy it lower.
David Seaburg is a buyer of weakness in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH).
Mike Khouw wouldn't sell Lululemon. He explained that it's trading at a high multiple because it has a high growth. He likes the stock.
Guy Adami is a buyer of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).
CNBC Dan Nathan David Seaburg Fast Money Guy Adami Mike Khouw
