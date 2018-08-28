Ford, Marathon Oil, Oil And Germany: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 28
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he wants to buy iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSE: EWG) because Germany is oversold.
Brian Kelly is a buyer of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE: OIH).
Steve Grasso would buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) this week if it can break above $10 and hold $10.
Guy Adami thinks Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is a buy. He said it looks like it wants to break out above $22.
