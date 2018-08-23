Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In on Acadia, Dropbox, Ford And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2018 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Related XPO
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2018
Own A Bond Instead Of Ford - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related ACAD
68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Own A Bond Instead Of Ford - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is a buy. He added that its CEO, Brad Jacobs, is doing a fantastic job.

Instead of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), Cramer would buy Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN). He said he had a tremendous hope for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, but he no longer feels it's a way to go.

Cramer likes Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX). He thinks the sellers are wrong. He also likes Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) dividend is safe, said Cramer. He added that he doesn't see upside in the name, so he would rather own a bond.

Cramer wouldn't buy Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR). He would rather own Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU).

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + AMGN)

68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Q2 Earnings Preview For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Insmed, Eidos' Maiden Earnings, Paratek Awaits Adcom Verdict
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Snub For Gemphire, Ligand Earnings, Insmed's Antibiotic Faces FDA Panel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XPO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EA, Take-Two, Foot Locker, Oracle: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 23