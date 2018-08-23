Jim Cramer Weighs In on Acadia, Dropbox, Ford And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is a buy. He added that its CEO, Brad Jacobs, is doing a fantastic job.

Instead of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), Cramer would buy Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN). He said he had a tremendous hope for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, but he no longer feels it's a way to go.

Cramer likes Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX). He thinks the sellers are wrong. He also likes Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) dividend is safe, said Cramer. He added that he doesn't see upside in the name, so he would rather own a bond.

Cramer wouldn't buy Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR). He would rather own Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU).