Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Norwegian Cruise, American Water Works And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2018 7:34am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH). He explained that it had a good quarter.

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a really good company, said Cramer.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) is a regional bank that Cramer likes. He thinks it's very cheap.

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a defensive play, thinks Cramer. He likes it, but he thinks it's not that cheap.

