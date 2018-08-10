Jim Cramer Weighs In On Arch Coal, AbbVie And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he spoke to Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) and it didn't leave him warm and fuzzy about the group. He wants to be careful with Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC).

Instead of Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC), Cramer would buy Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG).

Cramer wouldn't buy Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK). He likes American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED).

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a fintech company, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer advised his viewer who bought Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) at $45 to take some profits. He would take out the initially invested capital and let the rest run.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He's not concerned about bearish stories.

Cramer would't buy Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL).

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) has come down a lot and Cramer would buy it.

Cramer isn't a fan of the coal stocks and he wouldn't buy Arch Coal Inc (NYSE: ARCH).

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) "might be the cloud situation for benchmarking and "I've got to hand it to them," said Cramer.