Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion on American Airlines And Cedar Fair

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 7:17am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't sell American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) because it's trading too low. He's bullish on crude oil in the short term, so he doesn't expect to see anything good for the airline sector for a little while.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) reported a bad quarter, said Cramer. He added that something is wrong, but he can't say what because the consumer is doing quite well.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

