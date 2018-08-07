Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion on American Airlines And Cedar Fair

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't sell American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) because it's trading too low. He's bullish on crude oil in the short term, so he doesn't expect to see anything good for the airline sector for a little while.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) reported a bad quarter, said Cramer. He added that something is wrong, but he can't say what because the consumer is doing quite well.